Delhi govt will arrange langar for agitating farmers; provide water, electricity: Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday said that the Delhi government will play the role of Sewadar for protesting farmers. He announced that the UT government will arrange langar for the agitating farmers and provide water and electricity as per their need. Chadha asserted that the Kejriwal government stands with the protestors agitating against the Centre's new agricultural laws.

"As per Delhi CM directives, AAP govt will play the role of Sewadar for protesting farmers. We'll arrange langar, water, electricity etc. for them. We will stand by the farmers," Chadha said.

The farmers who staged their protest at Singhu and Tikri border points, were asked to shift to the Burari ground and had said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place. But they decided not to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital and stay put at the Delhi borders.

Speaking on that Chadha said, "Wherever farmers want to protest in Delhi, they should be given permission."

Punjab farmers resumed their “Delhi Chalo” march against the Centre's new farm laws on Saturday morning after halting for the night to join thousands who have already reached the national capital's borders.

Earlier in the day, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) leaders claimed that over one lakh farmers, including elderly women, are marching to the national capital in tractor-trailers, buses and other vehicles. Farmers with the outfit had on Friday broken through police barricades at Khanauri and Dabwali borders between Punjab and Haryana. Punjab farmers in large numbers had on Friday crossed the state's border with Haryana. Some even faced water cannons and teargas.

