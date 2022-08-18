Delhi govt modifies timings of goods vehicles on certain roads | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi govt modifies timings of goods vehicles on certain roads

Highlights Heavy and medium goods vehicles will not ply between 7 am to 11 pm on certain roads

There will be restrictions on movement of light goods vehicles during specific timings

All types of goods vehicles will be prohibited to ply in and around the vicinity in several areas

Delhi government has modified the timings during which goods vehicles can ply on certain roads in the capital, according to a gazette notification.

The gazette notification was published following Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's nod.

According to the notification, heavy and medium goods vehicles will not ply between 7 am to 11 pm on the Phirni road, Circular road and Najafgarh stretch, while there will be restrictions on the movement of light goods vehicles (excluding three-wheeled) on the roads between 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 11 pm.

Similarly, all types of goods vehicles will be prohibited to ply in and around the vicinity or roads of Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, Kamla Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Vikas Marg, Sarojini Nagar, Green Park, Lajpat Nagar, Yusuf Sarai, Mahipalpur, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, main market sector - 10 in Dwarka between 12.30 pm to 8 pm, it said.

Heavy, medium and light goods vehicles (excluding three-wheeled light goods vehicles) will not be allowed to ply on the main Nangloi - Najafgarh road from Nangloi Chowk to Rishal Garden between 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 11 pm, it said.

"This shall also be indicated by appropriate traffic signs placed or erected under section 116 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 at suitable places," said the notification.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Delhi's fresh move to curb winter pollution: No heavy vehicles from Oct-Feb

Latest India News