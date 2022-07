Follow us on Image Source : PTI Woman allegedly gang-raped by Railway employees at Delhi station, 4 arrested

Delhi gang-rape case: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 4 Railway employees at the New Delhi Railway Station. The incident took place on Thursday night (July 21), and all four accused have been arrested, informed DCP Railway Harendra Singh.

The accused worked at the Electrical Department, and the alleged gang-rape took place inside he electrical maintenance staff hut at the Delhi railway station.

Further details are awaited.

