Delhi reports 1,094 fresh Covid cases today, two deaths

Delhi reported 1,094 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday and two deaths, according to data released by the health department. In the past 24 hours, the national capital recorded 640 recoveries. The total tally of active cases rose to 3,705 while the positivity rate was reported at 4.82%.

A total of 22,614 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the data showed. The COVID-19 infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,73,793 and the death toll at 26,166. Delhi had logged 1,042 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent and two fatalities due to the infection on Friday.

On Thursday, the city reported 965 COVID-19 cases and a single fatality with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent.

With the national capital witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the number of active cases of the disease in the city has now increased to 3,705 from 601 on April 11.

However, the hospitalization rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, according to data.

In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks in public places.

However, the fine will not apply to people travelling together in private four-wheelers, it said.

The government had lifted the fine for not wearing a mask on April 12 because of the decline in cases.

