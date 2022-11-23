Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Delhi: Four members of family stabbed to death in Palam area, accused arrested

Crime in Delhi: In a shocking incident, at least four members of a family including two sisters, their father and their grandmother were stabbed to death in a house in the Palam area in the national capital.

According to the Delhi police, the accused has been arrested who allegedly murdered his sisters, father and granddaughter. They further said the accused, identified as Keshav, is a drug addict. He was recently released from the Drugs Addiction centre.

The police said they got information about the incident on Tuesday night around 10:30 pm. Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

Earlier in October, a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by three men in North East Delhi's Sunder Nagri. The incident took place on October 1 and the victim was identified as Manish. Later, all three accused were arrested.

