Dense fog shrouds Delhi, several trains delayed

Image Source : PTI Dense fog shrouds Delhi, trains delayed

Delhi woke up to a thick layer of fog on Tuesday, which led to reduced visibility hindering the movement of traffic. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celcius and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celcius is on the forecast in the national capital. Dense to very dense fog was observed in isolated in pockets over Punjab, northwest Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh the IMD said. Moderate fog was observed in isolated pockets over Bihar, Assam and Tripura.

Visibility was reported at 25 meters due to dense fog in Bareilly, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur on Tuesday. Visibility of 50 meters was reported at Ganganagar, Patiala, Baharaich, and Purnea, IMD said.

In Assam's Tezpur and Gujarat's Naliya visibility was recorded at 200 meters said the Meteorological Department. In Delhi's Palam area, Gwalior, Bhagalpur visibility was up to 500 meters, it added.

At least four trains were running late on February 2, due to low visibility and other operational reasons, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway (NR).

Meanwhile, Delhi's overall air quality was in the 'very poor' category today, with overall AQI standing at 347, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said.

Latest India News