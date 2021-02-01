Delhi witnesses heavy traffic snarls amid ongoing farmers' protest. Check latest traffic advisory

Image Source : PTI Delhi witnesses heavy traffic snarls amid ongoing farmers' protest

Commuters faced heavy traffic jams as Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed at several points on Monday due to the farmers' agitation. The farmers have continued to camp at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders amid heavy security deployment for over two months now. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police have alerted commuters about the traffic affected areas and have suggested alternative routes.

Here are the traffic updates for today

Traffic will remain affected on Road no. 56 from ISBT Anand Vihar to Ghazipur due to the closing of the border

The suggested diversion points include Akshardham Setu towards Akshardham, NH-9, Max Hospital cut NH-24 towards Hassanpur depot, Ghazipur roundabout towards Anand Vihar, Paper market towards Mayur Vihar Phase-3 to avoid Murga Mandi, Kondli Pul towards Ghazipur roundabout

The suggested diversion points have been open at 10.05 am and from the point of National Highway No 9, National Highway No 24 open from the Upper UPPER side UP Gate towards Ghaziabad, Meerut and Hapur

Meanwhile, the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) has said the entry/exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Tikri Border stations were closed.

