Image Source : ANI Delhi: Fire breaks out at Shankar's International Dolls Museum in ITO area

A fire broke out at Shankar's International Dolls Museum in New Delhi's ITO area on Saturday. As many as 7 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Fire is under control. No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far, and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Latest India News