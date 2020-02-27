Received 19 calls between 12 am and 8 am from northeast violence: Delhi Fire Service

Image Source : PTI A man injured during communal violence over the amended citizenship law in the riot-affected north east Delhi, being brought to GTB hospital for treatment, in east Delhi.

The Delhi Fire Service received 19 calls from midnight to 8 am on Thursday from riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi, an official said.

Over 100 firemen are deployed in the area and all the four fire station in the area are provided with extra fire tenders to meet any emergency and are being managed by senior officers, Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg told news agency PTI.

Senior officers are also camping in the riot-affected area, he added.

The death toll in the deadly violence that has rocked parts of Delhi for three days rose to 34 today. While a brittle quiet settled over parts of riot-hit northeast Delhi on Wednesday, violence was reported from some other places, with shops set ablaze and the body of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer found in a drain in Chand Bagh.

The Delhi Police said 106 people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the violence and 18 FIRs registered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made his first public statement, calling for "peace and brotherhood". Home Minister Amit Shah, under fire for failure to control the violence, has held multiple review meetings.

