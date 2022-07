Delhi: Fire breaks out at hotel in Paharganj, 10 people rescued so far

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Delhi Fire Service official dousing flames.

Highlights Fire breaks out at a hotel in Delhi's Paharganj area on Thursday

Total 4 fire tenders were rushed to the site of the incident

Delhi Fire Service rescued 10 persons from the second and third floor of the hotel

Delhi fire news : A fire broke out in the wee hours of Thursday (July 14) in a room on the second floor of Roma Delux Hotel in Delhi's Paharganj.

Total four fire tenders were rushed to the site of the incident.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) rescued 10 persons from the second and third floor of the hotel.

"Fire broke out at around 4:00 am today in a room on the 2nd floor of Roma Delux Hotel in Paharganj. Total four fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuries have been reported so far, DFS rescued 10 persons from the 2nd and 3rd floor of the hotel," said Delhi Fire Service.

No injuries have been reported so far. More details are awaited in this regard.

