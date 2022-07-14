Thursday, July 14, 2022
     
Delhi: Fire breaks out at hotel in Paharganj, 10 people rescued so far

Delhi: Total four fire tenders were rushed to the site of the incident.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2022 8:49 IST
Image Source : ANI. Delhi Fire Service official dousing flames.

Highlights

  • Fire breaks out at a hotel in Delhi's Paharganj area on Thursday
  • Total 4 fire tenders were rushed to the site of the incident
  • Delhi Fire Service rescued 10 persons from the second and third floor of the hotel

Delhi fire news: A fire broke out in the wee hours of Thursday (July 14) in a room on the second floor of Roma Delux Hotel in Delhi's Paharganj.

Total four fire tenders were rushed to the site of the incident.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) rescued 10 persons from the second and third floor of the hotel.

"Fire broke out at around 4:00 am today in a room on the 2nd floor of Roma Delux Hotel in Paharganj. Total four fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuries have been reported so far, DFS rescued 10 persons from the 2nd and 3rd floor of the hotel," said Delhi Fire Service.

No injuries have been reported so far. More details are awaited in this regard. 

