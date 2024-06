Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the AAP office ahead of his surrender at the Tihar jail.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti will hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea today. The plea challenges a Delhi High Court order that stayed the bail granted to him by the trial court in the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal's legal team is contesting the Delhi High Court's decision to stay the trial court's bail order. This move comes as part of the ongoing legal battles surrounding the controversial excise policy.