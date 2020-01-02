Delhi: Elderly couple dies in sleep as coal heater burns under bed

File Image

An elderly couple apparently died from suffocation while their 14-year-old grandson suffered burn injuries on Thursday as they left a coal heater burning under their bed to keep themselves warm, police said.

Victims Babu Lal, 70, and Ashrafi, 65, used to live with their son and his family at Jaitpur's Harinagar area in Southeast Delhi, they said.

Their grandson, Lokesh, slept with them on Wednesday night when the couple had left a coal heater burning under their bed, the police said.

On Thursday morning, when Mahesh tried to wake them up, they found Babu Lal and Ashrafi unconscious. They had turned pale due to carbon monoxide poisoning. They were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead.

Lokesh suffered burn injuries as he became unconscious and fell on the heater, a senior police officer said.