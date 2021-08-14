Follow us on Image Source : SITA RAM DIWAN CHAND (FACEBOOK). Celebrating Olympics gold: Delhi eatery offers free Chole-Bhature to anyone named 'Neeraj'

Sita Ram Diwan Chand, an eatery based in New Delhi's Paharganj areas, offered free 'Chole-Bhature' to anyone named ‘Neeraj’ to celebrate javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic gold at Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra became the second-ever Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, and the only Indian to win a gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 23-year-old is a son of a farmer from Khandra village in Haryana’s Panipat.

According to reports, the eatery served free 'Chole-Bhature' to anyone named Neeraj on Friday on producing a photo ID card. “We are excited that we will be serving free chole bhature to all the people having name as Neeraj on 13 August in the joy of Neeraj Chopra winning gold medal in Tokyo Olympics," a poster outside the eatery said.

Earlier, a petrol pump operator in Gujarat's Bharuch district had distributed free petrol worth Rs 501 for two days to anybody named 'Neeraj'. In Tamil Nadu as well, a petrol pump operator offered two litres of petrol for free to people with the name Neeraj.

Latest India News