Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia gets COVID vaccine shot

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday took the coronavirus vaccine jab at the Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi.

He thanked doctors and scientists in a tweet after being administered the vaccine, and said the Centre should allow the vaccination without age restrictions.

"Got vaccinated with my family today @HospitalLok! Thankful to our brilliant scientists, medical teams & everyone who worked tirelessly for making vaccines for us. Centre Govt should provide vaccine for all without age restrictions. Let's fight #Covid together!" Sisodia tweeted.

Presently, people aged 45 years and above are being administered COVID-19 vaccines.

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took the jab along with his parents at the government-run LNJP Hospital.

