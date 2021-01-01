Very dense fog engulfs Delhi, zero visibility in parts of NCR

Friday, January 01, 2021
     
Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions prevailed in Delhi on the first of the new year, reducing visibility at many parts of the national capital and the NCR region.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2021 8:51 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/ANI

Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions prevailed in Delhi on the first of the new year, reducing visibility at many parts of the national capital and the NCR region. The Indian Meteorological Department had earlier predicted that the cold wave condition will continue in Delhi for the next two days. 

Delhi's Air Quality Index also remained between the 'very poor' to 'severe' category on Friday morning. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI of the national capital stands 332. 

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.   

