Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi reports 5 cases of dengue in August, total tally 174 this year

Highlights Delhi logged 5 cases of dengue in August this year.

With this, the total number of cases this year has gone up to 174.

However, no death has been reported this year so far.

Delhi dengue cases: Delhi logged 5 cases of dengue in August, and with this, the total number of cases this year has gone up to 174, according to a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report. However, no death has been reported this year so far.

Meanwhile, as many as 35 cases of malaria and nine cases of chikungunya have been reported this year, MCD said. In July, the national capital reported 16 cases of dengue.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday informed that a total of 14,077 dengue cases have been reported in the country till June this year against 13,580 cases in the corresponding period of 2021.

Responding to a question on precautionary steps taken by the government to prevent the spread of dengue this year, the minister said the Centre has taken several measures for prevention and control of the disease.



Listing the measures, she said the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) had issued nine advisories between March 23 to June 30 to states/UTs for detection and control of outbreaks, preparedness and capacity building to take effective vector control, involvement of non-health sector, ensuring logistics to be in place such as drugs, diagnostics, insecticides, equipment and for filling up the vacant positions of entomologists.

Training have been imparted to doctors on case management and to entomologists on integrated vector control from March to July at central and state level, Pawar said in the written reply.

To accelerate pre-monsoon preventive activities and community sensitisation, National Dengue Day (May 16, 2022) and anti-dengue month (July, 2022) have been observed across the country.



She also told the House that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed vector-borne diseases, including the dengue situation and preparedness of 13 states/UTs, on July 8 with state health ministers.



NCVBDC provides technical guidelines for the prevention, control and management of dengue cases in states and Union territories (UTs)

Latest India News