Two-thirds of Delhi's eligible population fully vaccinated against Covid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People wait to recieve a dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid concern over the Omicron variant.

Highlights Over 1.08 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi on Thursday.

As many as 1,00,20,014 people have received both doses.

Authorities in Northwest Delhi district have administered the maximum number of doses.

Of the nearly 1.5 crore people eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi, over one crore have received both doses of vaccine, according to government data.

According to the CoWIN portal, over 2.46 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 1,00,20,014 people have received both doses. Over 1.08 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi on Thursday.

Authorities in Northwest Delhi district have administered the maximum number of doses (over 29 lakh) in the capital, followed by Southwest Delhi (28.69 lakh) and West Delhi (26.57 lakh).

In view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the authorities have increased the pace of vaccination in Delhi over the last few weeks.

A government official said district authorities have set up special facilities to contact people who are eligible for the second dose but have not taken it.

"We call up such people and ask them to take their second dose immediately," he said.

The authorities are also identifying clusters having a low vaccination rate. "Anganwadi workers, self-help groups and non-government organisations go to such clusters and convince people to get vaccinated," the official said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 10 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the national capital so far and none of them has developed "severe" disease.

He said 40 people are currently admitted to the special facility at the Lok Nayak Hospital for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases. Of these, 38 are Covid-positive. The remaining two are either contacts of the patients or have Covid-like symptoms.

ALSO READ: Delhi logs highest COVID cases in 4 months; Omicron tally touches 10

ALSO READ: COVID: Over 16.42 crore vaccine doses available with states, UTs

Latest India News