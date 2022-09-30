Delhi reports 87 new cases of Covid-19 today, one death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Of the 8,863 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 52 are occupied

Delhi reported 87 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and one death, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent in the national capital, data showed.

The city had recorded 75 infections on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent, according to data issued by the health department.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,369. The death toll rose to 26,502, the department said in its latest bulletin. The new cases were detected from 7,319 tests conducted on Thursday.

The city had reported 88 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent on Wednesday.

It logged 73 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent on Tuesday, while 33 infections were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent on Monday.

The national capital had on Sunday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.

The city reported 71 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent on Saturday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 389. A total of 265 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,863 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 52 are occupied, it said.

There are 44 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

Latest India News