COVID-19: Delhi reports 41 cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The city government has been ramping up its health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in April and May.

The national capital recorded 41 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 percent and zero fatality due to the infection on Wednesday, according to a health bulletin issued by the city government.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14,38,821. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, and the death toll stood at 25,087.

Delhi has recorded only five fatalities due to the infection in September so far. Delhi recorded 34 COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection on Tuesday when the positivity rate stood at 0.05 percent.

The national capital had recorded 32 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 percent and zero death due to the disease on Monday. There are currently 392 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, up from 373 on Tuesday.

According to the latest bulletin, 107 patients were in home isolation, up from 105 the previous day. The number of containment zones in the city stood at 97, up from 94 a day ago.

According to the health bulletin, the authorities conducted 71,983 tests, including 49,688 RT-PCR ones, on Tuesday.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 percent, the highest so far. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The city government has been ramping up its health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in April and May.

Amid apprehensions of a third COVID-19 wave in Delhi, experts have suggested that people avoid mass gatherings and scale down festivities.

ALSO READ | Delhi schools to reopen for Nursery to Class 8 from November 1 in phased manner

Latest India News