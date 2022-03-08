Delhi reports 177 fresh Covid-19 cases today, 2 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The tally of total active cases is now 1,057.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 177 fresh COVID-19 cases, and two deaths, according to data released by the health department. In the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded 213 recoveries. The tally of total active cases is now 1,057.

The test positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.51%.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded the positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the past few weeks. The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible.

