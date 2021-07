Follow us on Image Source : PTI Only a day's stock of COVID-19 vaccines left in Delhi: Official data

Delhi has less than a day's stock of coronavirus vaccines left as over 1.31 lakh doses were administered on Friday, according to data shared by the government.

According to CoWIN portal, 79,626 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, taking the total number of doses administered in the national capital to 88,90,766, of which 20,76,571 were second doses.

On Friday, 1,31,143 were administered, of which 35,802 were second doses, according to the vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government. The total number of doses administered on Friday stood at 88,10,952, of which 20,49,318 were second doses.

On the morning of Saturday, Delhi had 2,50,000 doses of Covaxin and 63,000 doses of Covishield.

Covaxin is being used to administer second dose only, since its stocks are limited and have irregular delivery cycles, the bulletin said.

