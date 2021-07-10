Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID: Delhi records 76 new cases, one more death

Delhi recorded 76 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.35 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,012. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 81 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.09 percent.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases of the infection and four fatalities. A day later, 93 cases and four deaths were recorded, according to official figures. On Friday, the daily infection tally was 81 and three deaths were recorded.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 73,192 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,35,030 in the national capital, including 14,09,226 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 792, of which 256 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ | India likely to resume air travel from New Delhi to Dubai from July 15. Details

ALSO READ | Monsoon to hit Delhi, North India on Sunday? Here's what IMD said

Latest India News