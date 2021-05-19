Delhi Covid death toll: 16,593 cremations took place between April 1 to May 17, MCD data shows

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Over 700 Covid-19 deceased were cremated in April-end, MCD said.

A total of 16,593 Covid-19 deceased were creamated in Delhi since April 1, data shared by the Delhi Municipal Corporation has shown. A maximum number of dead bodies, over 700 were cremated in April-end, while the number gradually reduced since mid-May, the municipal corporation said. As per the last update, a total number of 254 dead bodies were cremated on May 17. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The COVID-19 situation has improved in the national capital in the last few days, with daily cases on the decline.

The national capaital reported 4,482 new cases and 265 fatalities on Tuesday while the positivity rate dropped to 6.89 per cent, as per the health ministry. The number of cases were reported to be below 5,000 for the second consecutive day in a row.

ALSO READ | 'Delhi CM does not speak for India', says S Jaishankar

The medical experts attributed the lockdown measures of the Kejriwal government behind the success in combating the Covid-19. The lockdown in the national capital will remain till May 24.

READ MORE: 'No new strain': Singapore rejects Kejriwal's claim of 'very dangerous' Covid variant in country

Latest India News