Delhi records 271 fresh Covid cases; positivity rate at 2.07%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has increased to 19,99,888, while the death toll climbed to 26,472, the health department said.

Delhi Covid cases : Delhi logged 271 new cases of the viral coronavirus disease on Thursday while the positivity rate stood at 2.07 per cent, informed the state health bulletin. The city saw three more deaths due to the infection.

On the previous day, the city recorded two Covid-related deaths and 377 cases with a positivity rate of 2.58 percent. The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 percent, along with five fatalities. Before that, Delhi had reported 214 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 percent, along with four deaths.

The health department did not issue the daily bulletin on Saturday, while on Friday, Delhi had recorded 620 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.74 percent and two fatalities. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 1,621, down from 2,012 the previous day. As many as 1,162 patients are in home isolation, the latest bulletin said.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has increased to 19,99,888, while the death toll climbed to 26,472, the health department said. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 1,621, down from 2,012 the previous day. As many as 1,162 patients are in home isolation, the latest bulletin said.

Of the 9,405 beds reserved for Covid patients in various Delhi hospitals, 211 are occupied, it said. There are 173 containment zones in the city, it added.The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

India's Covid Cases

India recorded 7,946 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (September 1), the total recovery rate reached around 98.67 percent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,45,680.

The total active cases of Covid in India have decreased to 62,748, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 64,667. READ MORE

Latest India News