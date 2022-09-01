Thursday, September 01, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 7,946 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 62,748

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 62,748, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 01, 2022 9:32 IST
Image Source : PTI. (FILE) A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 1,919 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,911
  • According to ICMR, 88,61,47,613 samples have been tested up to August 31 for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 7,946 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (September 1), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.67 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,45,680.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 62,748, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 64,667.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,919 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,911. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 1 was recorded 2.98 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,61,47,613 samples have been tested up to August 31 for COVID-19. Of these 2,66,477 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded 377 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and two deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The test positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 2.58 per cent.

The new cases came out of 14,632 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,99,617 and the death toll climbed to 26,469, it said.

The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 per cent, along with five fatalities. Delhi on Monday reported 214 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, along with four deaths.

The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent and five fatalities.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 17 10461 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 701 18  2321538 106  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 74 66321 12  296  
4 Assam 2872 28  733485 120  8032  
5 Bihar 857 835129 126  12295
6 Chandigarh 292 11  97345 41  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 875 94  1158751 177  14110  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 11570   4  
9 Delhi 2012 214  1971136 589  26469
10 Goa* 751 95  251468 159  3963  
11 Gujarat 1673 82  1257582 275  11011
12 Haryana 1537 245  1039905 492  10683  
13 Himachal Pradesh 898 108  305884 212  4201  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1091 100  471911 240  4782  
15 Jharkhand 172 20  436476 43  5330  
16 Karnataka 6445 330  4004866 967  40243
17 Kerala*** 9248 851  6675864 932  70831  
18 Ladakh 53   28935 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 398 1042307 42  10770  
21 Maharashtra 10633 269  7941458 1864  148247
22 Manipur 67 137495 2147  
23 Meghalaya 80 94749 19  1618  
24 Mizoram 551 17  235905 108  722
25 Nagaland 17 35121 777  
26 Odisha 1667 368  1316814 642  9176
27 Puducherry 340 18  170566 33  1969
28 Punjab** 1055 81  761511 248  17900
29 Rajasthan 2661 106  1296594 456  9627  
30 Sikkim 146 43079 27  489  
31 Tamil Nadu 5127 34  3525495 525  38035  
32 Telangana 1545 193  828822 338  4111  
33 Tripura 29 106765 11  938  
34 Uttarakhand 1367 106  439195 165  7739
35 Uttar Pradesh 2393 271  2096754 538  23606
36 West Bengal 2525 36  2083060 305  21465
Total# 62748 1919  43845680 9828  527911 25 
*Kerala: Additionally, 12 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

