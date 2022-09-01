COVID-19: India reports 7,946 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 62,748

Highlights
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 7,946 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (September 1), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.67 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,45,680.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 62,748, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 64,667.
Active cases:
A decrease of 1,919 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,911. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on September 1 was recorded 2.98 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,61,47,613 samples have been tested up to August 31 for COVID-19. Of these 2,66,477 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi recorded 377 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and two deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The test positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 2.58 per cent.
The new cases came out of 14,632 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,99,617 and the death toll climbed to 26,469, it said.
The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 per cent, along with five fatalities. Delhi on Monday reported 214 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, along with four deaths.
The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent and five fatalities.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|17
|4
|10461
|4
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|701
|18
|2321538
|106
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|74
|3
|66321
|12
|296
|4
|Assam
|2872
|28
|733485
|120
|8032
|5
|Bihar
|857
|6
|835129
|126
|12295
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|292
|11
|97345
|41
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|875
|94
|1158751
|177
|14110
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|1
|11570
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2012
|214
|1971136
|589
|26469
|2
|10
|Goa*
|751
|95
|251468
|159
|3963
|11
|Gujarat
|1673
|82
|1257582
|275
|11011
|3
|12
|Haryana
|1537
|245
|1039905
|492
|10683
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|898
|108
|305884
|212
|4201
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1091
|100
|471911
|240
|4782
|15
|Jharkhand
|172
|20
|436476
|43
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|6445
|330
|4004866
|967
|40243
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|9248
|851
|6675864
|932
|70831
|18
|Ladakh
|53
|28935
|4
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|398
|5
|1042307
|42
|10770
|21
|Maharashtra
|10633
|269
|7941458
|1864
|148247
|5
|22
|Manipur
|67
|8
|137495
|4
|2147
|23
|Meghalaya
|80
|7
|94749
|19
|1618
|24
|Mizoram
|551
|17
|235905
|108
|722
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|17
|4
|35121
|4
|777
|26
|Odisha
|1667
|368
|1316814
|642
|9176
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|340
|18
|170566
|33
|1969
|1
|28
|Punjab**
|1055
|81
|761511
|248
|17900
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|2661
|106
|1296594
|456
|9627
|30
|Sikkim
|146
|4
|43079
|27
|489
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5127
|34
|3525495
|525
|38035
|32
|Telangana
|1545
|193
|828822
|338
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|29
|4
|106765
|11
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1367
|106
|439195
|165
|7739
|2
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2393
|271
|2096754
|538
|23606
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|2525
|36
|2083060
|305
|21465
|3
|Total#
|62748
|1919
|43845680
|9828
|527911
|25
|*Kerala: Additionally, 12 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.