COVID-19: India reports 7,946 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 62,748

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 7,946 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (September 1), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.67 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,45,680.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 62,748, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 64,667.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,919 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,911. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 1 was recorded 2.98 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,61,47,613 samples have been tested up to August 31 for COVID-19. Of these 2,66,477 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded 377 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and two deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The test positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 2.58 per cent.

The new cases came out of 14,632 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,99,617 and the death toll climbed to 26,469, it said.

The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 per cent, along with five fatalities. Delhi on Monday reported 214 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, along with four deaths.

The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent and five fatalities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 17 4 10461 4 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 701 18 2321538 106 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 74 3 66321 12 296 4 Assam 2872 28 733485 120 8032 5 Bihar 857 6 835129 126 12295 1 6 Chandigarh 292 11 97345 41 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 875 94 1158751 177 14110 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 1 11570 4 9 Delhi 2012 214 1971136 589 26469 2 10 Goa* 751 95 251468 159 3963 11 Gujarat 1673 82 1257582 275 11011 3 12 Haryana 1537 245 1039905 492 10683 13 Himachal Pradesh 898 108 305884 212 4201 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1091 100 471911 240 4782 15 Jharkhand 172 20 436476 43 5330 16 Karnataka 6445 330 4004866 967 40243 2 17 Kerala*** 9248 851 6675864 932 70831 18 Ladakh 53 28935 4 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 398 5 1042307 42 10770 21 Maharashtra 10633 269 7941458 1864 148247 5 22 Manipur 67 8 137495 4 2147 23 Meghalaya 80 7 94749 19 1618 24 Mizoram 551 17 235905 108 722 2 25 Nagaland 17 4 35121 4 777 26 Odisha 1667 368 1316814 642 9176 1 27 Puducherry 340 18 170566 33 1969 1 28 Punjab** 1055 81 761511 248 17900 1 29 Rajasthan 2661 106 1296594 456 9627 30 Sikkim 146 4 43079 27 489 31 Tamil Nadu 5127 34 3525495 525 38035 32 Telangana 1545 193 828822 338 4111 33 Tripura 29 4 106765 11 938 34 Uttarakhand 1367 106 439195 165 7739 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 2393 271 2096754 538 23606 2 36 West Bengal 2525 36 2083060 305 21465 3 Total# 62748 1919 43845680 9828 527911 25 *Kerala: Additionally, 12 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

