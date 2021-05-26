Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Covid-19 update: Positivity rate falls below 2%, 613 black fungus cases

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain has informed that Covid-19 cases in the national capital continue to fall and the positivity rate has fallen below 2 per cent. On black fungus, he said that the city has reported 613 cases and that situation will improve as Covid cases are on the decline. He, however, said that the city hospitals are facing an acute shortage of medicines to treat black fungus.

"We received only 370 vials (Amphotericin-B) yesterday," Jain said. On May 23, the city had reported more than 200 cases of black fungus. Nearly 70 cases of black fungus were reports on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi reported 1,568 new cases as the positive rate dipped to a nearly two-month low of 2.14 per cent. A total of 156 people lost their lives, the lowest since April 16.

The number of cumulative cases on Tuesday stood at 14,19,986. Over 13.7 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. The national capital has reported 23,565 fatalities so far.

