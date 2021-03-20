Delhi sees over 800 new covid cases on Saturday, highest count this year so far

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi witnesses upward trajectory in new covid cases.

Delhi is witnessing a day-to-day surge in the coronavirus cases once again as the national capital recorded 813 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count this year with a positivity rate crossing 1 per cent. Delhi also registered 2 deaths taking total covid cases to 10,955.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 716 new coronavirus cases and four fatalities, the health department had said.

Health experts and doctors have attributed the surge in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 424 on January 3. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.

Asserting that the recent rise in cases was not a cause for worry, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on Thursday that the number of people vaccinated in Delhi each day would be raised from around 40,000 to 1.25 lakh.

He added that the Delhi government had directed officials for stricter tracking, tracing and isolation of cases.

