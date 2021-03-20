With over 40,000 new Covid cases and 188 deaths, India sees biggest jump since September

Image Source : PTI With over 40,000 new Covid cases, India sees biggest rise in active cases since September

India's Covid tally witnessed the biggest rise in the active cases since September as it crossed the 40,000 mark on Saturday for the first time in 111 days. The single-day rise of 40,953 new infections, 188 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,15,55,284, death toll to 1,59,558.

Meanwhile, 23,653 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours which took the total number of recoveries to 1,11,07,332.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the active COVID-19 cases in India recorded at 2,88,394, while 1,11,07,332 people have recovered from the disease so far.

As many as 4,20,63,392 people have been administered the Covid vaccine across the country, so far.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 4969 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1795 883759 7186 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 16783 56 4 Assam 1645 215160 1100 5 Bihar 406 261304 1555 6 Chandigarh 1466 21978 359 7 Chhattisgarh 6025 310838 3920 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 30 3422 2 9 Delhi 2927 631756 10949 10 Goa 861 54597 813 11 Gujarat 5684 272332 4433 12 Haryana 3957 270222 3089 13 Himachal Pradesh 1043 58151 1013 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1073 125046 1978 15 Jharkhand 624 119232 1094 16 Karnataka 11378 941309 12415 17 Kerala 25463 1068378 4450 18 Ladakh 51 9695 130 19 Lakshadweep 173 470 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 6032 262031 3894 21 Maharashtra 167637 2175565 53138 22 Manipur 28 28924 373 23 Meghalaya 32 13825 148 24 Mizoram 13 4421 11 25 Nagaland 7 12127 91 26 Odisha 648 335923 1918 27 Puducherry 6 39521 674 28 Punjab 14366 184848 6204 29 Rajasthan 3023 318284 2794 30 Sikkim 48 6013 135 31 Tamil Nadu 6222 844568 12573 32 Telengana 2434 298262 1664 33 Tripura 21 33042 391 34 Uttarakhand 698 95727 1704 35 Uttar Pradesh 2217 595259 8753 36 West Bengal 3241 565938 10300 Total# 271282 11083679 159370

