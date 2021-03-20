With over 40,000 new Covid cases and 188 deaths, India sees biggest jump since September

India's Covid tally witnessed the biggest rise in the active cases since September as it crossed the 40,000 mark on Saturday for the first time in 111 days. The single-day rise of 40,953 new infections, 188 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,15,55,284, death toll to 1,59,558.
Meanwhile, 23,653 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours which took the total number of recoveries to 1,11,07,332.
As per the Union Health Ministry, the active COVID-19 cases in India recorded at 2,88,394, while 1,11,07,332 people have recovered from the disease so far.
As many as 4,20,63,392 people have been administered the Covid vaccine across the country, so far.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|4969
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1795
|883759
|7186
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|16783
|56
|4
|Assam
|1645
|215160
|1100
|5
|Bihar
|406
|261304
|1555
|6
|Chandigarh
|1466
|21978
|359
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6025
|310838
|3920
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|30
|3422
|2
|9
|Delhi
|2927
|631756
|10949
|10
|Goa
|861
|54597
|813
|11
|Gujarat
|5684
|272332
|4433
|12
|Haryana
|3957
|270222
|3089
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1043
|58151
|1013
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1073
|125046
|1978
|15
|Jharkhand
|624
|119232
|1094
|16
|Karnataka
|11378
|941309
|12415
|17
|Kerala
|25463
|1068378
|4450
|18
|Ladakh
|51
|9695
|130
|19
|Lakshadweep
|173
|470
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|6032
|262031
|3894
|21
|Maharashtra
|167637
|2175565
|53138
|22
|Manipur
|28
|28924
|373
|23
|Meghalaya
|32
|13825
|148
|24
|Mizoram
|13
|4421
|11
|25
|Nagaland
|7
|12127
|91
|26
|Odisha
|648
|335923
|1918
|27
|Puducherry
|6
|39521
|674
|28
|Punjab
|14366
|184848
|6204
|29
|Rajasthan
|3023
|318284
|2794
|30
|Sikkim
|48
|6013
|135
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|6222
|844568
|12573
|32
|Telengana
|2434
|298262
|1664
|33
|Tripura
|21
|33042
|391
|34
|Uttarakhand
|698
|95727
|1704
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2217
|595259
|8753
|36
|West Bengal
|3241
|565938
|10300
|Total#
|271282
|11083679
|159370
