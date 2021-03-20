With over 40,000 new Covid cases and 188 deaths, India sees biggest jump since September

Saturday, March 20, 2021
     
India's Covid tally witnessed the biggest rise in the active cases since September as it crossed the 40,000 mark on Saturday for the first time in 111 days.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2021 10:22 IST
Image Source : PTI

India's Covid tally witnessed the biggest rise in the active cases since September as it crossed the 40,000 mark on Saturday for the first time in 111 days. The single-day rise of 40,953 new infections, 188 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,15,55,284, death toll to 1,59,558.

Meanwhile, 23,653 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours which took the total number of recoveries to 1,11,07,332.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the active COVID-19 cases in India recorded at 2,88,394, while 1,11,07,332 people have recovered from the disease so far.

As many as 4,20,63,392 people have been administered the Covid vaccine across the country, so far. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 4969 62
2 Andhra Pradesh 1795 883759 7186
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 16783 56
4 Assam 1645 215160 1100
5 Bihar 406 261304 1555
6 Chandigarh 1466 21978 359
7 Chhattisgarh 6025 310838 3920
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 30 3422 2
9 Delhi 2927 631756 10949
10 Goa 861 54597 813
11 Gujarat 5684 272332 4433
12 Haryana 3957 270222 3089
13 Himachal Pradesh 1043 58151 1013
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1073 125046 1978
15 Jharkhand 624 119232 1094
16 Karnataka 11378 941309 12415
17 Kerala 25463 1068378 4450
18 Ladakh 51 9695 130
19 Lakshadweep 173 470 1
20 Madhya Pradesh 6032 262031 3894
21 Maharashtra 167637 2175565 53138
22 Manipur 28 28924 373
23 Meghalaya 32 13825 148
24 Mizoram 13 4421 11
25 Nagaland 7 12127 91
26 Odisha 648 335923 1918
27 Puducherry 6 39521 674
28 Punjab 14366 184848 6204
29 Rajasthan 3023 318284 2794
30 Sikkim 48 6013 135
31 Tamil Nadu 6222 844568 12573
32 Telengana 2434 298262 1664
33 Tripura 21 33042 391
34 Uttarakhand 698 95727 1704
35 Uttar Pradesh 2217 595259 8753
36 West Bengal 3241 565938 10300
Total# 271282 11083679 159370

