Delhi court reserves order on police closure report on minor wrestler's complaint against Brij Bhushan Saran

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Brij Bhushan Saran Singh is the main accused in the case

A Delhi court reserved its order on whether to accept Delhi Police's closure report in a sexual harassment complaint filed by a minor wrestler against former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The court will pass its order on October 6.

The minor wrestler had told the court that she was satisfied with Delhi Police's investigation in the case and she would not opposed to the closure report it has submitted, public prosecutor Atul Srivastava had said. In an in-chamber proceeding held on August 1.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass the order on Wednesday, adjourned the matter saying the order was not ready.

The Delhi Police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case involving the minor wrestler after her father made a startling claim midway through the probe that he made a false complaint of sexual harassment against Singh to get back at him for perceived injustice to the girl.

Police had recommended dropping of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against Singh but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking in a separate case lodged against him by six women wrestlers.

Police had also recommended cancellation of the complaint involving the minor wrestler, saying "no corroborative evidence" was found.

The POCSO Act provides for a minimum imprisonment of three years, depending on under which sections the crime has been registered.

The closure report notwithstanding, the court will take a call on whether to accept it or direct further investigation. Singh has consistently denied the allegations.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: PM Modi to ministers: Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan remark' needs proper response

Latest India News