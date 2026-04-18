Tis Hazari Court convicts CBI joint director and retired cop in 2000 raid case

New Delhi:

A Delhi Tis Hazari Court, in a significant ruling, has convicted CBI joint director Ramnish and retired police officer VK Pandey. Both were found guilty of assault, forcibly entering a house, and causing damage. The case is linked to a raid conducted in 2000 at the residence of an IRS officer. The court clearly stated that the raid and arrest were carried out with malicious intent, aimed at undermining an order of a government tribunal (CAT). The judgment was pronounced by the court of Shashank Nandan Bhatt at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday.

Court finds arrest was planned to bypass CAT order

The court held that the search and arrest carried out on October 19, 2000, were not routine actions. Instead, they were deliberately planned to nullify an earlier order of the Central Administrative Tribunal dated September 28, 2000, which had directed a review of the officer’s suspension.

According to the findings, instead of responding to official communication by the Income Tax Vigilance Directorate, a meeting was held within the CBI on October 18, where a decision was taken to conduct a raid and arrest the officer the next morning. The court described this sequence as a clear conspiracy.

Forced entry and custodial violence established

The court also confirmed that the officers had forcibly entered the complainant’s residence. The main door was broken open, and the complainant was dragged from his bedroom. He was manhandled on the stairs and suffered injuries, which were supported by medical records and witness accounts.

The court noted that these actions amounted to criminal trespass, mischief, and causing hurt. It also observed that such conduct could not be considered part of official duty, and therefore, the accused were not entitled to legal protection under relevant provisions.

Background and final outcome

The complainant, Ashok Kumar Aggarwal, a 1985-batch IRS officer, was at the time serving as Deputy Director of Enforcement. He had earlier raised concerns about interference in sensitive investigations and later faced a CBI case, in which he was eventually discharged.

The court found that the actions taken against him were unjustified and aimed at denying him the benefit of the CAT order. It rejected the defence arguments, citing contradictions and lack of supporting evidence.

As a result, Ramneesh, currently serving as Joint Director in the CBI, and VK Pandey, a retired Delhi Police officer, have been convicted under IPC sections related to causing hurt, mischief, and criminal trespass.