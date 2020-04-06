330 of 523 Covid-19 cases in Delhi related to Tablighi Jamaat, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has now reached 523 with 20 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours including 10 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin. "One person died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, total deaths stand at 7. 25 patients are on ventilators. Out of the total number of cases, 330 people are linked to Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. Around 1000 samples of are being tested for COVID-19 daily," he said.

Taking about relief material, He informed that from tomorrow, ration will be distributed at 421 govt schools to the poor who don't have ration card in Delhi. Addressing the media via video conference, he said, "Each person will get 4 kg wheat &one kg rice. We aim to give ration to 10 lakh such people and will take more food grains from the Centre if need arises."

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has already placed an order for 1 lakh testing kits, adding that 27,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits have been allocated to Delhi by the Central government.

India has recorded at least 4,067 cases of the deadly coronavirus so far with 1,445 patients related to the Tablighi Jamaat, an official of the Ministry of Health said at a briefing Monday afternoon. The ministry's updated data came a day after it said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India accelerated to 4.1 days from the estimated 7.4 days due to the Jamaat event in Nizamuddin West last month.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in the ministry, said about 76 percent of the coronavirus cases were reported in males and 24 percent in females. The death toll due to the infection in India stood at 109, the official said, adding that 30 of these died on Sunday.

