1,445 out of 4,067 coronavirus cases in India related to Tablighi Jamaat: Health Ministry

India has recorded at least 4,067 cases of the deadly coronavirus so far with 1,445 patients related to the Tablighi Jamaat, an official of the Ministry of Health said at a briefing Monday afternoon. Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in the ministry, said about 76 percent of the coronavirus cases were reported in males and 24 percent in females. The death toll due to the infection in India stood at 109, the official said, adding that 30 of these died on Sunday.

The official said 63 percent of the coronavirus deaths were reported among people over 60 years of age, 30 percent in the age bracket of 40 to 60 years and 7 percent of victims were below 40 years in age.

