Delhi records 3,548 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 11,096

Delhi recorded as many as 3,548 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.79 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,096. Fifteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 64,003 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,79,962 in the national capital, including 6,54,277 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 14,589, of which 7,983 are in home isolation.

