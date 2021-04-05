Relax norms for mass vaccination: CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi as Covid cases surge in Delhi

Image Source : FILE/PTI The Delhi CM said that if the Centre allows mass vaccination, then his government can vaccinate all the residents within three months.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to relax vaccination norms to help the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government vaccinate maximum number of people.

Kejriwal, in his letter to PM Modi, requested him to allow the state government to open new vaccination centres in Delhi as well as allow relaxation in the age for inoculation and making it available to all.

The Delhi CM said that if the Centre allows mass vaccination, then his government can vaccinate all the residents within three months.

ALSO READ: India breaches 1-lakh daily COVID-19 case mark; highest single-day spike since September

"I hope the support that the Centre had extended to Delhi would continue and you would respond positively to my request," Kejriwal said.

The national capital has been witnessing a consistent surge in Covid cases in the last few days forcing the Kejriwal government to look for options to keep the graph down.

Meanwhile, vaccination centres in Delhi government hospitals to operate 24 hours from Tuesday, April 6, news agency PTI reported.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Latest India News