Delhi records 4,033 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 11,081

Delhi recorded as many as 4,033 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.76 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,081. Twenty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 86,899 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,76,414 in the national capital, including 6,51,351 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 13,982, of which 7,144 are in home isolation.

