Image Source : PTI Delhi records 3,567 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 11,060

Delhi recorded as many as 3,567 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.72 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,060. Ten fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 79,917 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,72,381 in the national capital, including 6,48,674 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 12,647, of which 6,569 are in home isolation.

