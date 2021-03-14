Image Source : PTI Delhi records 407 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,941

Delhi recorded as many as 407 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.43 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,941. Two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 68,223 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,43,696 in the national capital. The number of active cases is 2,262, of which 1,270 are in home isolation.

