Image Source : PTI Delhi records 409 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,934

Delhi recorded as many as 409 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.42 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,934. Three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 69,810 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,42,439 in the national capital, including 6,29,485 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 2,020, of which 1028 are in home isolation.

Latest India News