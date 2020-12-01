Image Source : PTI Delhi records 4,006 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 9,260

Delhi recorded as many as 4,006 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 5.74 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 9,260. Eighty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 58,456 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 30,297 RT-PCR tests, while the positivity rate stood at 6.85 per cent.

The case tally stands at 5,74,380 in the national capital, including 5,33,351 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 31,769, of which 19,400 are in home isolation.

