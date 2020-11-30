Image Source : PTI Delhi records 3,726 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 9,174

Delhi recorded as many as 3,726 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 5.70 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 9,174. One hundred eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 50,670 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 5,70,374 in the national capital, including 5,28,315 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 32,885, of which 20,456 are in home isolation.

