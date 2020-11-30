Delhi govt caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800

Image Source : FILE PHOTO FILE IMAGE

The Delhi government on Monday capped the price of the RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800. So far, people had to shell out Rs 2,400 for the Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction test, considered the most accurate worldwide.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had issued directives to reduce the price of the test. "I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in government establishments, however this will help those who get their tests done in private labs," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 30, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, the Rajasthan government also fixed the rate for RT-PCR tests by private labs in the state to Rs 800, slashing it by Rs 400. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the government ordered the lowering of the Covid test rates from Rs 1,200 to Rs 800 following a drop in test kits' prices.

Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated the first mobile testing laboratory at the ICMR, AIIMS. The portable testing facilities across the country are set up by airline major SpiceJet promoter founded healthcare company SpiceHealth. The cost of the test is Rs 499 and it will be borne by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

