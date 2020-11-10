Image Source : PTI Delhi records 7,830 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 7,143

Delhi recorded as many as 7,830 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 4.51 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 7,143. Eighty-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 59,035 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 4,51,382 in the national capital, including 4,02,854 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 41,385, of which 24,175 are in home isolation.

