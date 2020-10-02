Image Source : PTI Delhi records 2,920 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 5,438

Delhi recorded as many as 2,920 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has mounted to over 2.85 lakh on Friday, while the death toll mounted to 5,438. Thirty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The capital reported 3,037 on Thursday, 3,390 cases on Wednesday, 3,227 on Tuesday, and 1,984 on Monday.

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,53,784 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

