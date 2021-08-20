Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, 11th time since onset of 2nd wave; 57 cases

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI COVID: Delhi reports zero deaths, 57 new cases in 24 hours

Delhi recorded zero Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department on Friday. The national capital saw 57 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,079.

This is the eleventh time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11 and August 12, August 13 and August 16 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data.



On March 2 this year, the city had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

As many as 46 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.08 per cent.

Twenty-five fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and two deaths due to the disease were recorded on Thursday, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.04 per cent, according to the official figures.

On Wednesday, the city had registered 36 cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.05 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 73,718 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,37,274 in the national capital, including 14,11,736 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 459, of which 135 are in home isolation.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Centre prepared to tackle possible third wave of COVID-19: Anurag Thakur

ALSO READ | When will Covid vaccines be available for children? Health Minister responds

Latest India News