Delhi reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A medic in PPE suit collects nasal swab for Covid-19 test.

Delhi recorded 50 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.38 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,083. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 30 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.07 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi reported 32 cases of the coronavirus and zero daily deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent. On Sunday, 30 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

On Saturday, it reported 55 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent. On Friday, 35 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 69,932 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,38,041 in the national capital, including 14,12,572 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 386, of which 95 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 vaccine stock in Delhi to last for eight days: Bulletin

ALSO READ: Over 70 crore vaccine COVID doses administered in India so far: Govt

Latest India News