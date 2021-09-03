COVID: Delhi reports 35 new cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID: Delhi reports 35 new cases

Delhi recorded zero Covid deaths on Friday, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department. The national capital saw 35 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.37 lakh, with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

This is the 22nd time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic that the national capital has not seen any deaths in a day. The second wave swept Delhi during April-May.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 39 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to official data. On Wednesday, 36 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 28 cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent and one death.

(With PTI Inputs)

