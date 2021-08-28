Delhi: CM Kejriwal inaugurates cloverleaf on Mayur Vihar Phase-I flyover

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ARVINDKEJRIWAL Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain were also present on the occasion along with local MLAs and officials of the Public Works Department (PWD).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the cloverleaf and ramps on the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 flyover on the Delhi-Noida Link Road on Saturday which will help ease travel between east Delhi and Noida. The chief minister also inaugurated service roads near the flyover.

According to a government statement, the project is a part of the Barapullah elevated corridor Phase-III from Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi.

"The service roads, cloverleaf loop, ramps, and cycle tracks are being inaugurated today. This will bring a huge relief to the people of this region as well as the entire east Delhi area from traffic jams," the statement quoting Kejriwal said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain were also present on the occasion along with local MLAs and officials of the Public Works Department (PWD).

"How the PWD has been functioning is commendable. They finish projects before deadlines, complete them not only within the estimated costs but also save money, and craft more sustainable and cost-effective designs. This has been made possible because an honest government is in power. We will now take Delhi's infrastructure to a whole new level," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister also took to Twitter to share the news and said, "Inaugurated the new 'Cloverleaf' built on Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Flyover today.

"With the opening of these loops and ramps of the Barapullah Phase-3, the people of Delhi will experience a lot of convenience in traveling. Especially people traveling between Delhi & Noida will benefit a lot from it," he added.

A cloverleaf is a junction of roads intersecting at different levels with connecting sections forming the pattern of a four-leaved clover. According to PWD officials, these ramps and service roads will save approximately 1.

5 km of the travel distance for motorists traveling to Mayur Vihar-1 from Noida and also for Akshardham from Mayur Vihar-1.

Sisodia also tweeted, "Today (Saturday) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the ramp, cycle track, and service road in Mayur Vihar Phase-1.

This will give great relief to the people of east Delhi from traffic jams. Roads are being transformed all over Delhi by the Kejriwal government."

Officials said till now motorists had to take detours to reach destinations in central and New Delhi. Commuters going to Mayur Vihar-I from Noida had to travel over a kilometer extra to take a U-turn from underneath the NH-24 flyover.

Similarly, vehicles destined to Akshardham from Mayur Vihar-I had to travel around a kilometer towards Noida to take a U-turn from underneath another flyover on the Link Road.

PWD officials said one loop will allow the traffic coming from Noida to come down from the flyover and drive towards Mayur Vihar-I. The other will start from the Mayur Vihar-I side and join the flyover towards Akshardham. The length of each cloverleaf is 300 meters.

The 800-metre-long Mayur Vihar-1 flyover was constructed by the PWD and was opened for traffic in January 2019 but its loops, which were to provide seamless connectivity to Mayur Vihar -I and to Delhi, were under construction.

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain also announced the opening of the stretch on Twitter and said, "Inaugurated the new ramp, service road and cycle track of Mayur Vihar-1 with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"With its construction, both time and fuel will be saved for the people traveling between Noida, Mayur Vihar-1, and Akshardham." The project has been constructed to avoid traffic lights on the Mayur Vihar Phase-l Junction, which will reduce the huge amount of carbon dioxide emission and noise pollution.





Latest India News