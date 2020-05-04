Will seal areas, revoke relaxations if social distancing violated: Kejriwal on liquor chaos

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said it was unfortunate that chaos ensued at liquor shops in the national capital with social distancing norms at stake. Kejriwal warned of sealing areas and revoking relaxations if social distancing and other norms are not followed.

The announcement comes amid reports of people flouting social distancing norms at liquor shops in many areas in the national capital which were re-opened on Monday as authorities allowed all activities permitted by the central government.

"It was unfortunate that chaos was seen at some shops today in Delhi. If we come to know about violations of social distancing and other norms from any area, then we will have to seal the area and revoke the relaxations there," the chief minister said today.

Kejriwal said the shop owners will have to take responsibility. If the norms of social distancing are violated outside a shop, it will be shut, he said.

