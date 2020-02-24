Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expresses concern over CAA violence in Jaffrabad, Bhajanpura

Protestors throw brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi, Monday (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed strong concern over ‘disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi,’ as he requested the intervention of the Lieutenant Governor and the Union Home Minister to contain the situation.

“Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations (sic),” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Clashes broke out in Bhajanpura and Jaffrabad neighbourhood in North-East Delhi, after two groups of protestors, one backing the new citizenship law and the other opposing it, clashed for the second time in as many days.

In one of the videos of violence, an auto-rickshaw was apparently set on fire by the protestors.

Another image to have emerged from Monday morning showed a protestor openly brandishing a gun at a what could have been a police officer.

The heavily deployed police had to resort to the use of tear-gas to control the crowds.

At the time of writing this report, Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories for traffic disruptions due to the CAA protest at two locations—Wazirpur and the Signature Bridge.

Traffic Alert



Traffic movement is closed on Signature Bridge (Both carriageways) due to demonstration. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 24, 2020

Traffic Alert



Obstruction in traffic on Wazirabad Road from Khazoori to Bhajanpura(Both Carriageway) due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 24, 2020

The disturbance in the law and order situation in the National Capital comes hours ahead of US President Donald Trump lands in Delhi.