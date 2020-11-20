Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal assures associations that markets will not be shut

Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the representatives of the market associations of Delhi on Fridat to seek cooperation in controlling the rising cases of Corona in the national capital. In the meeting, the CM was assured by the market associations that they will support the government to prevent the infection of Corona in the marketplaces. CM Kejriwal clarified that the Delhi government does not want to shut down any market. He appealed to the market associations to provide masks to the shoppers who are in the markets without masks. At the same time, he has also appealed to all the political parties of Delhi to send their volunteers out on the streets to distribute masks to those who leave without masks. He also called on Aam Aadmi Party MPs, MLAs, councilors, and volunteers to distribute masks free of cost to the people.

In view of the rising Corona infection in the city, the representatives of the market associations expressed their concern about the possibility of closing down the markets, on which the chief minister clarified that the Delhi government does not want to shut any market.

After meeting the market associations, Kejriwal tweeted, "Met representatives of market associations. I removed their anxieties, government does not wish to shut any market. They assured anyone not wearing a mask in the market will be provided free by market associations. All shops will also be asked to keep spare masks and hand sanitizers."

He said in another tweet, "Our Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, MPs, councilors and volunteers, all of you also go to public places and distribute free masks to those who are not wearing masks. This is the greatest patriotic and human service. I also want to request all political parties to tell their volunteers to go out on the road and distribute free masks. Let us stop the spread of corona by joint effort. "

Kejriwal also said that despite the rapid spread of Corona in Delhi, our doctors, nurses, and medical staff have done commendable work. They are constantly treating COVID patients without getting tired. For this, all the doctors, nurses, and medical staff deserve to be appreciated.

The Delhi government has assured constant efforts by authorities to ensure that Delhi residents do not suffer due to the shortage of ICU beds in hospitals. Seeing the shortage of ICU beds, the chief minister has appealed to increase ICU beds by meeting with doctors in GTB and DDU hospitals. After the efforts of the chief minister, 663 additional ICU beds will be increased in Delhi government hospitals within the next few days. Also, 750 ICU beds have been received from the central government.

